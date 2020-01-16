LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Super Bowl Odds for 2020 at 100-1

John Maakaron

Oddsmakers have correctly made the Lions a long shot to win next years Super Bowl. 

With several new staff members being added to the coaching staff and a roster in need of more top-end talent, it is highly unlikely that Detroit meets ownerships expectations of being in playoff contention next season. 

On Wednesday, BetOnline.ag released betting odds for NFL teams to win the Lombardi Trophy next season. 

The Lions, along with the Dolphins, Bengals and Redskins are 100-to-1 long shots to win it all.

The Chiefs have the best odds to win the Lombardi Trophy next season at 7-to-1. The Ravens and 49ers are both at 8-to-1 odds.

Related

3 Offensive Linemen Lions Could Draft with Third Pick in NFL Draft

Is 2020 a Make-or-Break Season for QB Matthew Stafford?

Cornerback Chris Harris Could Find His Way to Detroit Lions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is 2020 Make-or-Break Season for Matthew Stafford?

Lions quarterback could be playing his last season for Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Dillon88

Cornerback Chris Harris Could Find His Way to Detroit Lions

Free agent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. will entertain all offers this offseason.

John Maakaron

by

Dillon88

3 Offensive Linemen Lions Could Draft with Third Pick

These offensive linemen could be selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft

John Maakaron

Evaluating Lions' Hire of Cory Undlin

Watch as Rachel Marie provides her reaction to the Lions' hire of Cory Undlin as team's new defensive coordinator

rachelmariesports

Lions Shut Out of All-Rookie Team

Pro Football Writers of America revealed their All-Rookie Team for 2019

John Maakaron

Can Clemson's Isaiah Simmons Fit in the Lions Scheme?

Isaiah Simmons impressed many with his performance all season and in the National Title Game.

Logan Lamorandier

Danny Amendola Out with Julian Edelman and Paul Pierce Night Edelman Arrested

Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola was out with Patriots receiver Julian Edelman prior to his arrest Saturday in Beverly Hills.

John Maakaron

by

Frip

Evaluating the Lions Drafting a Running Back in Second Round

Should the Lions consider upgrading at the running back position via the NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

Reaction to Lions Naming Cory Undlin Defensive Coordinator

Lions turn to Eagles defensive backs coach to become the next defensive coordinator

John Maakaron

Inside the Numbers on Cory Undlin

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at the Lions' hire of Cory Undlin to be their next defensive coordinator

Logan Lamorandier