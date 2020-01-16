3 Offensive Linemen Lions Could Draft with Third Pick

It is not guaranteed that Lions General Manager Bob Quinn drafts a player on defense in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

In previous drafts, Quinn has targeted an area of need and selected heavily based on what position group was targeted.

While many believe that the defensive line is a major area of need that needs to be addressed immediately, the offensive line could also be considered a major area of need.

With Graham Glasgow likely moving on and Rick Wagner possibly being a cap casualty, the Lions could look to the draft to remake the offensive line.

Here are three candidates the Lions could target in the first round of the NFL Draft.

OT Jedrick Willis, Alabama

Jedrick Willis Jr, OT, Alabama © Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Draft Network:

"Has an excellent run game anchor and very good block temperament. He also has shown the ability to dominate on combo blocks and engage at the second level. He is good at the point of attack and plays with heavy hands. He has excellent power and nasty demeanor in a phone booth. Has shown good ability to cut-off defenders when he is on the backside.

In the passing game he does an excellent job his pass set. He has a great anchor while in his short set. He has a very explosive punch and easily reacts to inside moves. He has very good technique, good length on the perimeter and plays with a good base. He has excellent schematic versatility and positional flexibility."

OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas is heralded for his strength, athleticism and experience. Is viewed as a player that can immediately contribute to the organization that drafts him. Thomas has started 41 games over the past two seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs.

OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa © Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Wirfs is widely considered among the best tackles in the 2020 draft. Strengths include raw strength, agility and lateral movement. At the next level, Wirfs could play at right or left tackle. Could be drafted as a compliment for Taylor Decker to assist in bolstering an offensive line that was inconsistent in 2019.

Related

Is 2020 a Make-or-Break Season for Matthew Stafford?

Free Agent CB Chris Harris Could Find His Way to Detroit Lions

Evaluating Lions' Hiring of Cory Undlin

Can LB Isaiah Simmons Fit in Detroit's Defensive Scheme?