Cornerback Chris Harris Could Find His Way to Detroit Lions

Ahead of last years trade deadline, the Detroit Lions reportedly tried to trade for Broncos cornerback Chris Harris.

Harris is an experienced cornerback who also has ties to new defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.

According to a report on the Lions Wire:

"Harris started all three seasons under Undlin in Denver and was selected as a Pro Bowler in 2014. Harris would make the Pro Bowl the next two seasons following Undlin’s departure, as well as in 2018.

Now at 31 years old, Harris’ market could be limited, but he is still a very capable starter and would fit the Lions needs. With reports that the Lions tried to acquire Harris at last year’s trade deadline, it’s fair to assume if he hits free agency, the Lions will likely explore signing him."

Although he would fit in with Detroit, he is coming off a down season for the Denver Broncos. It appears as though playing in Vic Fangio's scheme did not utilize his skillset properly.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. © Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

“First time [being an UFA]," Harris told Rich Eisen in a recent interview. "It’s just figuring out what’s the best fit for me, the best situation for me and what teams really want me. So I’m interested and excited to get that. Me playing in the league nine years, I’ve got coaches all over the NFL that’s coached me, who I’ve worked with. They know what type of person I am, what type of player I am, so things are going to work out very well.”

Harris is open to discussions with many organizations and did not rule out returning to Denver next season.

“I’m listening to everybody," Harris said. "I’m listening to everybody for sure. Kansas, I went to school there so that’s like another home for me, too. [I’ve got] a big following there. So I’m definitely looking at everybody, man."

