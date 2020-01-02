This offseason will be imperative for the Detroit Lions to realistically evaluate what went wrong on the defensive side of the football.

To start, the defensive line simply never became a force that could consistently pressure the quarterback.

A key piece of the defensive line had an injury-plagued season. Damon Harrison was not the same player that he was in 2018, when he helped the Lions become a run stopping force almost instantly.

Matt Patricia hinted that the defense simply wasn't able to work together consistently enough in terms of the pass rush and pass coverage.

On film, Detroit's defense struggled to make the big play at critical moments in the second half of the season. Patricia called these plays the "Got-to-have-its." Opponents were able to secure first downs at will and must have felt confident they could comeback and win against Detroit, since they blew so many leads all throughout the 2019 season.

These four roster moves will immediately help out the defense for next season. A critical season since ownership has mandated the team be in playoff contention.

NT Damon Harrison Retires

Following the loss to Green Bay, Harrison stood at his locker in tears explaining that he was simply tired of dealing with injuries.

While dealing with a myriad of injuries certainly hampered his production, it is wishful thinking to assume he would return to form next season.

Harrison retiring would be in the best interest for both parties.

CB Rashaan Melvin

Started 2019 playing well, but struggled mightily to end the season.

No longer able to play as a starter for the Lions. Opponents started to figure out his weaknesses and big passing plays hindered the secondary. Melvin did not do enough to limit opponents in coverage.

DT Mike Daniels

There was initial excitement when Daniels was signed after being let go by the Packers. That excitement quickly faded, as Daniels spent most of the season as a spectator.

During training camp, he was often not available. Then, he injured his foot in Week 3 and ended his season with an arm injury.

Too much risk is involved here. Even though he expressed a desire to return, it is best for both parties to move on.

LB Jarrad Davis

Rated among the worst linebackers by Pro Football Focus. Does not particular cover passes well and struggles w/ over-pursuing his gaps in the run game.

With the addition of Jahlani Tavai and his role increasing throughout his rookie season, Davis is a candidate to be let go following the 2019 season.

