Despite What GM Bob Quinn Says, Lions Are Starting Over

As the 2019 season for the Detroit Lions unraveled, one could not help but harken back to the press conference held by General Manager Bob Quinn to announce former head coach Jim Caldwell was let go.

The franchise was no longer happy just being 9-7 and only appearing in the postseason. Quinn felt it was time to pull the trigger and hire Matt Patricia to take the franchise to the next level.

After two disappointing seasons, Bob Quinn and Co. are left to answer why the organization did indeed go backwards under first time head coach Matt Patricia.

Quinn was asked point blank on Monday why Matt Patricia deserved a third season considering his own edict two years ago that the organization was ready to evolve. Regularly making the playoffs and achieving greater success in the postseason was supposed to be the next step.

"I think we don’t want to bring it down to the basement again and start the foundation again. That’s the answer," Quinn replied Monday.

Currently, it is quite challenging to not think the Lions are anything but down in the basement.

In the latest NFL.com power rankings, the Lions are ranked 32nd among the league's 32 teams.

As is the case for most losing teams, everything will be evaluated from scheme, talent, coaching and even the strength and conditioning program.

The hope should be that Lions management makes significant changes across the board in terms of the roster and even down to how things are ran at the practice facility in Allen Park.

Final Message

Patricia expressed on Monday that he never sensed the roster ever gave up, despite the extended losing streak.

"They never gave up. They never quit, and they worked really hard all through the course of the week to do everything they could no matter who played. I think that’s something that is a strong point for us that we need to make sure that we build upon," Patricia said.

He added, "It was definitely something that I talked to the team about today and made sure that they understood how important that is, that mind set is. Also pointed out the things that we need to do to get better, and that we’re going to have to start over. So as tired as everybody is, as hard as everyone has worked sitting in those chairs today, after 16 games we have to work harder because we still want to be playing."

