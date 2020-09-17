Lions' Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Roberts Returns, Golladay Still Out

It is not looking great for wide receiver Kenny Golladay and his chances to see the field this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

On Thursday, Golladay along with three other starters were not participating in substantial practice activities.

Head coach Matt Patricia was asked if he had seen progress in the fourth-year wide receiver's hamstring injury suffered in training camp.

"No, we've seen progress, so we'll just take it day-by-day from that standpoint, see how it goes," Patricia said in his pre-practice media session. "Just like I said yesterday, you don't want to push something into a bad spot, either."

Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant, defensive tackle Nick Williams offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai were also out of Thursday's practice as well.

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

TE Hunter Bryant - Hamstring (NP)

CB Desmond Trufant - Hamstring (NP)

WR Kenny Golladay - Hamstring (NP)

RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Foot (NP)

FB Jason Cabinda - Ankle (LP)

CB Darryl Roberts - Groin (LP)

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (LP)

G Joe Dahl - Groin (LP)

CB C.J. Moore - Hamstring (LP)

CB Jeff Okudah - Hamstring - Full Practice

