Matthew Stafford Still Trusts Rookie D'Andre Swift

Despite rookie D'Andre Swift making a critical error in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears, he still has the support of Detroit's franchise passer.

When asked if he would have any reservations in the future to target Swift in a critical moment, Stafford quickly dismissed that notion.

"Oh, no, not at all," Stafford said. "Would throw at him 100 times out of 100. Trust that kid. He'll make the play."

Teammates and the coaching staff have made concerted efforts to not publicly blame Swift for the late gate error which would have given Detroit the victory over their rival in the division.

Slow start against Chicago

It was nearly 12 months since Stafford took the field to play in a competitive NFL game.

The 12-year veteran quarterback shared his thoughts on returning to action after such a long layoff.

"I felt like it took me a little bit too long to get settled into this one. I wasn't efficient enough early, and I don't know that was because I hadn't played in a game or just didn't get into the flow," Stafford said Wednesday during a video conference.

He added, "I'm trying to make sure it doesn't happen again. Just try to get going as fast as we possibly can and make sure that we're not going three and out early and keeping our defense off the field. So I'm not sure that had anything to do with it -- being off the field for a long time or not -- but certainly trying to start fast every game myself and our team included."

A familiar rival

Stafford has stated his respect and admiration for one of the game's great quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers.

Both have been with their respective franchises for several seasons and both have often stated publicly their enjoyment of playing against one another over the years.

"He's been playing this game for a long time and doing a great job. I've obviously got to compete against him a bunch of times," Stafford said. "He's playing at a high level again this year. I think he's done a great job of kind of adapting to that system and still doing his own thing and making plays. (He) is as dangerous as they come in the NFL. Our team knows that. I personally have a ton of respect for how he plays the game and and how he leads that team."

