Did Matt Patricia Run Team Into the Ground in 2019?

John Maakaron

Richard Sherman recently expressed that he chose not to join the Detroit Lions in 2018 based on the scheme and culture of the Lions organization. 

"The way you run their scheme, your culture. You want to do it the Patriots’ way, and that’s really not the way I do football," Sherman said via The Athletic.

He added, "Hey, I can get this $20 million guaranteed and be in Detroit and lose football games. Or I can go to a place where I’m very comfortable with the scheme, coach and culture. And I’m very comfortable with the things they do, and I really believe we can win."

Sherman expressed that the culture in Seattle was more relaxed and was a better fit for him and his style of football.

He indicated that he didn't want to be run into the ground, and the Lions were known at the time to condition every day after practice.

In 2019, the Lions suffered a myriad of injuries and ended up placing 16 players on the season ending injured reserved list. 

The list of players include linebacker Jahlani Tavai, fullback Nick Bawden, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Kevin Strong, guard Kenny Wiggins, linebacker Jarrad Davis, quarterback Jeff Driskel, wide receiver Marvin Hall, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, tight end T.J. Hockenson, linebacker Christian Jones, guard Joe Dahl, defensive tackle Mike Daniels, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo.

At the end of the 2019 season, the majority of the strength and conditioning staff was let go by the Lions. 

"We had a lot of injuries this year, and we have to look at that and see what happened there, and see where we can get better," Quinn said at his press conference following the end of the season. 

By all accounts, Patricia and Co. did not operate the same way as they did in 2018. 

His inaugural training camp was described as grueling and tiresome. 

While changes were made, it may have not been enough to keep the players fresh enough late in games and to avoid the plethora the injuries that occurred throughout the season. 

The health status of the players is worth paying attention to next season because of the win-now mandate that was given by Lions ownership.

