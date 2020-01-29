Utah's Bradlee Anae is a Great Fit for Lions

With the Senior Bowl coming to a conclusion, the Detroit Lions and their coaching staff got a great look a some of the best NFL Draft prospects.

It wasn't difficult to see that head coach Matt Patricia seemed to gravitate towards certain players. One of those players being EDGE Bradlee Anae out of Utah.

There have been more than a few local writers who have pegged Anae as a great fit in Detroit's scheme, but even ESPN's Senior Bowl broadcast team was mentioning the overt infatuation Patricia seemed to have for Anae.

Given the lack of a pass rush the Lions had this last season, and knowing what type of player general manager Bob Quinn and Patricia look for, Anae checks all the boxes.

First off, Anae measured in at little over 6'3 and 257-pounds during the weigh-ins.

That may not be elite size for a down defensive end, but perfect for the JACK backer role in Patricia's scheme.

According to Pro Football Focus, no edge defender in the class has recorded more quarterback pressures than Anae's 158 since the start of the 2017 season.

That type of production really catches your eye. Anae wins with great use of hands and a complete bag of pass-rushing moves in his repertoire. He is strong at the point of attack and really understands how to use length and leverage to control lineman.

The first-team All-Pac-12 edge defender has also demonstrated the ability to play with his hand in the dirt or standing up.

Not only was Anae super productive in college, but his skills translated to the Senior Bowl as well.

He was graded as the 2nd best player in the game from PFF after accumulating five quarterback pressures with three sacks on just 16 pass rush snaps.

Even with the prolific on-field statistics, Anae isn't considered a first-round pick. He is currently viewed as more of a middle of day two selection -- mostly due to some athletic concerns.

Based off recent draft history, pure speed and quickness aren't necessarily at the top of the list in terms of what the Lions require in a front-seven defensive player. Obviously, athleticism is important, but size seems to be paramount.

We will have to wait and see at the combine to really get a full understanding of what Anae is working with athletically.

Depending on Anae's combine numbers, he could really shoot up draft boards. If not, Anae will certainly be a fan-mock favorite for the Lions in the middle rounds.

Per Trevor Sikkema of the Draft Network regarding Anae:

"Strong to hold the line as a defensive end. Can play the run very well with strong hands, good length and an understanding of his job. Has a strong bull rush with a good punch on contact. Can push offensive linemen back on a regular basis to collapse the pocket. Might not have that noteworthy extra gear around the edge, but he has a food first step. Spin move is definitely his go-to pass rush move. He can hit it nicely when he sets his guy when he hits that first step."



