Draft Profile: Boston College RB AJ Dillon

Vito Chirco

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has plenty of holes to fill on the Lions' roster this offseason.

And one of them that could be filled via a mid-round draft pick is a complementary piece to Kerryon Johnson in the backfield.

If the Lions do wait until the third round at the earliest to take a back, former Boston College running back AJ Dillon could be a target.

The 6’0, 247-pound Dillon totaled 4,382 rushing yards, 38 rushing touchdowns and a 5.2 yard per carry average in three seasons at Boston College.

He's a prototypical power back that can be a short-yardage specialist at the next level.

And he's not just a bruiser, as exemplified by his impressive 40-yard dash time recorded at the NFL combine.

He ran a 4.53 "40," to go along with 23 bench-press reps and a 131-inch broad jump -- all numbers that should go a long way in helping out his draft stock.

Presently, Dillon -- the 2017 ACC Rookie of the Year -- is projected to be taken anywhere from the third-fifth round.

He's far from a three-down back, yet could still be productive in an NFL offense that is looking for a rotational back that can take the load off its main runner -- i.e., the Lions with Johnson.

He's tough to take down for a loss as a result of his downhill-running style.

And also, as a credit to Dillon, he is always going to fight for the extra yard.

The Lions don't have a dire need at running back with Johnson and Bo Scarbrough -- a midseason acquisition a year ago -- returning.

However, if they choose to upgrade the backup spot, Dillon would be an interesting addition for Quinn & Co. to make in the third or fourth round of this year's NFL Draft.

