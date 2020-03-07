Lions Land Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons in Blockbuster Mock Draft

The latest mock draft has the Detroit Lions trading with the Carolina Panthers to secure an extra pick in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL draft.

Detroit sends

2021 Round 1

2021 Round 3

2022 Round 1

Carolina sends

2020 Round 1 (No 7. overall)

This scenario could be very plausible if general Bob Quinn chooses to be aggressive with Detroit's future first round selections.

After a disappointing 2019 season, ownership has mandated that Detroit be in playoff contention in 2020 -- so why not be as aggressive as possible to acquire two of the premier defenders in this year's NFL draft.

In this scenario, Miami would indeed trade up with the Washington Redskins to select quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Defensive end Chase Young would fall to the Lions at No. 3 in the dream scenario for all Lions fans.

The Giants would add a weapon for Daniel Jones by selecting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from Alabama with the No. 4 pick.

Washington would utilize their No. 5 pick that was received in the Dolphins trade to select the other premier pass rusher in this year's draft, Derrick Brown from Auburn.

Los Angeles gets their quarterback at No. 6 when they select Justin Herbert out of Oregon.

This is the time for Detroit to not sit back and hope they can find value in later rounds.

By trading with Carolina, Detroit will secure two of the premier players in the 2020 NFL draft.

Chase Young and Isaiah Simmons would change the culture instantly.

Mortgaging the future is not as bad as it seems if Quinn and Co. are able to make quality draft selections in 2020 and in free agency.

