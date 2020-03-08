Why Derrick Brown's Poor Combine Workout Should Concern Lions

Following Derrick Brown's combine workout, many draft analysts have started to question his actual potential in the NFL.

The defensive end from Auburn is still expected to be selected in the top 10 of this year's NFL draft, but the Lions should be highly cautious if they are considering selecting Brown with the No. 3 overall pick.

According to many who witnessed Brown's combine workouts, his performance in Indianapolis was historically poor.

"For as disruptive as Brown was during his illustrious career at Auburn, the odds are now firmly against him becoming a star (pass-rusher) in the NFL," writes CBS draft analyst Chris Trapasso.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia were both in attendance Friday for Auburn's pro day.

With several NFL teams present, Brown reportedly impressed many with his on-field drills.

Brown had a message for all the recent critics questioning his NFL potential.

“Well, you know, if you care about the three-cone drill as much as handling a double-team, then hey, go for it,” Brown said Friday via AL.com. "If that’s what you think, that’s what you think. I can’t do nothing about it.

“(Those drills) tell you nothing about how you play football. So, I mean—I don’t necessarily think it’s even the team or coaches that worry about it. I mean, you know, tape does all the talking for me that anybody needs.”

While Brown is widely considered the best run defender in this year's draft class, the league has shifted to become more of a passing league.

Detroit must take into account all facets of Brown's game if they are considering selecting him as high as No. 3 or trading back to select him later in the first round.

