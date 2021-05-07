Kerryon Johnson Claimed by Philadelphia Eagles

It did not take long for running back Kerryon Johnson to land with a new team.

After being waived by the Detroit Lions earlier this week, the 23-year-old running back was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Johnson, who was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, played three seasons in Motown prior to his release.

He was largely credited with being a team player for accepting a reduced role in 2020 and for excelling at pass protection.

His skill set wowed former running backs coach Kyle Caskey, who believes Johnson and Giovani Bernard are two of the best at pass protection in the entire NFL.

"He's actually the best pass protection back I've ever seen," Caskey said via the Free Press. "Him and Giovani Bernard, I put those two up there against anybody.

"You see a lot of these backs, and they just kind of sit there and wait like two yards away from the quarterback. Shoot, this guy's coming on a full speed run from the nickel position out on the slot, and he's going to run you right back in the quarterback on initial contact. So, it's knowing where they're coming from," he said. "We can teach that. We will figure that out, but it's the willingness to go do it."

In Philadelphia, Johnson will reunite with former Lions running back Jason Huntley, who was Detroit's fifth round draft choice back in 2020.

