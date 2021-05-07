Lions Sign Safety Nick Pickett

The Detroit Lions continue to add to their secondary, as Oregon Ducks safety Nick Pickett has signed with the organization as an undrafted free agent.

Pickett joins two other Lions who played collegiate football at Oregon -- offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Tyrell Crosby.

According to SI's Duck Digest, "The Los Angeles native was a 3-star prospect from Salesian High School in the 2017 class. Pickett played in 45 games across his four-year career, totaling 160 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defended, and a forced fumble. Pickett made an immediate impact on the Ducks, playing 374 snaps as a true freshman over 11 games and three starts."

Pickett will likely work initially to earn a spot on special teams, as Detroit features safeties Tracy Walker and Dean Marlowe as starters.

In backup roles, Will Harris, C.J. Moore, Bobby Price, Jalen Elliott, Godwin Igwebuike and D'Angelo Amos are all looking to see their roles increase.

Detroit has now signed 14 undrafted free agents this year, and currently has three remaining roster spots to sign free agents.

Detroit Lions rookie mini camp

The 2021 mini-camp dates for rookies on Detroit's roster are May 14-17. NFL teams could have also selected this weekend to hold their camps.

May 7-10: Colts, Raiders, Jets

May 14-17: Cardinals, Falcons, Bills, Ravens, Panthers, Bengals, Browns, Bears, Cowboys, Broncos, Lions, Packers, Texans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Jaguars, Dolphins, Vikings, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Eagles, 49ers, Seahawks, Steelers, Buccaneers, Titans, Washington Football Team