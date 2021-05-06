Goff: Lions Can Be 'Playoff Good' Very Quickly

New Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff believes Lions have a chance to have success if the proper amount of work is put in.

New quarterback Jared Goff is looking forward to the opportunity to try and turnaround the fortunes of the Detroit Lions.

With the Los Angeles Rams, he was able to win 11 games quickly when new head coach Sean McVay was hired back in 2017.

The previous season, head coach Jeff Fisher and the Rams were only able to secure four victories, resulting in his dismissal.

"Any time there is a new head coach and a full new staff -- and a lot of new players as well -- there's a turnover and there's a different feeling and there's a different energy in the building. Just trying to grasp that and run with it." Goff told reporters Thursday.

He added, "The biggest thing, and I mentioned this in my first press conference, is that it can change very quickly. It can go from unfortunately not very good last year to good and to playoff good very quickly. It's not easy. I'm not saying it's show up and it works, but there's a lot of work that can be done. But it is available. It is an option if we make it the right way and we put the work in and do the right things."

Reaction to the situation with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

The talk of the football world the past week has been the ordeal surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his frustration with the organization.

Both Goff and Rodgers suited up for the California Golden Bears during their collegiate careers. Detroit's new quarterback was asked if he wanted Rodgers out of the division to pave the way for his success.

"That's a completely different situation," Goff replied. "I wish him the best. He's a friend. But, whatever happens, happens.

"I did not talk to him about Tim (Boyle), but things went great. Tim and David (Blough) both have been awesome. We've had our Zoom meetings. Both of them are great. Both of them are around my age, which is fun. We're going to be good friends and have a good time."