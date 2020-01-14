Evaluating the Lions Drafting a Running Back in Second Round

Could the Detroit Lions consider drafting a running back as high as the second-round in this year's NFL Draft?

Two seasons ago, Detroit selected running back Kerryon Johnson out of Auburn with the hopes that he could bolster the rushing attack.

Unfortunately, his first two seasons have been cut short due to injuries.

That has left Detroit's offense to rely heavily upon the pass. While the offense performed adequately in 2019, the balanced offensive attack has yet to be achieved.

Furthermore, Detroit simply does not have a home-run threat at the running back position that opposing defenses need to worry about.

When exploring what the playoff teams did well this year, an interesting fact was revealed in a recent article.

According to a recent article from fivethirtyeight.com:

"For the first time since 1970, the top four passing teams by yards missed the playoffs, while the top four rushing teams made it. Of the teams left in the playoffs, only one finished the regular season among the top 12 passing teams: the Kansas City Chiefs, who gained just 25.9 percent of their yards on the ground, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com."

It is highly unlikely that Detroit drafts an offensive weapon with the third pick due to their many needs on defense.

Should the Lions look to upgrade the rushing attack by drafting a running back in the second round?

Let's evaluate.

Pros

Detroit is looking for a reliable running back who has the ability to be versatile in the passing game as well.

With Stafford's recent history of injury, it would behoove Detroit to take the pressure off of their franchise quarterback.

A solid running game has eluded Stafford and Detroit's offense for years.

In this years Draft, there are actually a couple of talented running backs Detroit should consider.

In recent mock drafts, some have Detroit selecting running back D'Andre Swift from Georgia or Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin.

Cons

For many, Detroit must select an impactful defensive player in both the first and second rounds.

Period.

With the defense struggling so mightily and the defensive line needing to be overhauled, choosing a running back early in the draft is viewed as a luxury and not a need.

In Johnson's absence, Bo Scarbrough emerged and gave some confidence that, if paired with a healthy Johnson, a new tandem has formed that can produce in 2020.

Considering Ty Johnson is on the roster as well, Detroit could be comfortable with adding to the room via free-agency.

According to certain draft experts, only a select and limited number of running backs are worthy of being selected that high in the draft.

The Lions offensive line is still in-flux and a new back isn't likely to find that much success due to to the offensive line performing inconsistently in 2019.

With that being said, it is unlikely Detroit selects a running in the first two rounds of this years NFL Draft. It would be more worthwhile to add a back via free-agency or in later rounds.

