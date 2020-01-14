LionMaven
Inside the Numbers on Cory Undlin

Logan Lamorandier

The Lions found their new defensive coordinator Monday morning. 

They hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin.

Before the Cleveland Browns hired Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski to be their next head coach, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz -- a former Lions head man -- reportedly interviewed for the opening. 

And if Schwartz would have been hired by Cleveland, there was speculation that Undlin would've been Schwartz's replacement. 

With Schwartz failing to get the job and likely returning to Philadelphia, it meant no career advancement for Undlin. 

As a defensive backs coach, Undlin spent five seasons with the Eagles (2015-19), two years with the Denver Broncos (2013-14), two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2010-11) and a lone season with the Browns (2008). He spent 2009 as a defensive assistant with the Jaguars.  

For what it's worth, he's been to a Super Bowl in each of his last two stops.

Undlin got his start in the NFL in 2004 with Patricia on the New England Patriots' coaching staff as a defensive assistant.

Philadelphia's secondary struggled as a whole in 2019, with injuries playing a large role in the team's regression at the position. 

Overall, however, Undlin has a solid reputation in the eyes of many NFL pundits and fellow league employees. 

Let's take a look now at some of the numbers accumulated under Undlin as a defensive backs coach. 

It's important to note that not all of the statistics found below fall solely on the shoulders of the defensive backs. 

The defense's pass rush or lack thereof, linebacker coverage quality and scheme need to all also be taken into account.

Interceptions (NFL rank)

2019: 11 (22nd)

2018: 10 (25th)

2017: 19 (4th)

2016: 16 (9th)

2015: 15 (10th)

2014: 18 (7th)

2013: 17 (12th)

Passing yards allowed

2019: 3,865 (19th)

2018: 4,308 (30th)

2017: 3,637 (17th)

2016: 3,832 (13th)

2015: 4,273 (28th)

2014: 3,607 (9th)

2013: 4,070 (27th)

Passing touchdowns allowed

2019: 27 (21st)

2018: 22 (8th)

2017: 24 (20th)

2016: 25 (17th)

2015: 36 (31st)

2014: 29 (25th)

2013: 29 (21st)

Undlin has had numerous players make the Pro Bowl under his watch. 

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins made the Pro Bowl three times -- in 2015, 2017 and 2018. 

Meanwhile, while Undlin was in Denver, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris and T.J. Ward all made the Pro Bowl in 2014.

It's never easy to predict how a coach will pan out after a promotion. 

Sometimes, a great position coach doesn't translate into a great head coach. 

The same can be said about a position coach moving up to the position of a coordinator. 

Different situations can lead to very different results.

Undlin will be in a very difficult position in 2020, taking over one of the worst defenses from this past season. 

Luckily for him, his head coach -- who was once considered a defensive "guru" -- will likely shoulder the brunt of the blame if the defense falters yet again. 

However, if the Lions' defense finds a way to turn it around, Undlin will likely be given a lot of credit for the resurgence. 

Let's hope for the latter.

