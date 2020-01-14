Reaction to Lions Naming Cory Undlin Defensive Coordinator

To the surprise of many, the Lions named Cory Undlin the next defensive coordinator on Monday.

He last served as the Eagles defensive backs coach. Some have pointed out the vast struggles of the secondary last season under Undlin.

Upon closer review, Philadelphia ranked 19th in passing yards allowed last season.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme is predicated on pressuring the quarterback up front, even at the expense of the secondary.

Also, Philadelphia dealt with a myriad of injuries the last couple of seasons. Those injuries affected their ability to limit the opposition's offense.

Many players and those close to the Eagles have defended Undlin.

They indicated he is a coach who displays enthusiasm and has a solid knowledge base of fundamental techniques. He was strongly considered to be the next Eagles defensive coordinator had Schwartz moved on to become a head coach elsewhere.

Edward Kracz of SI Eagles Maven explained, when asked to describe what Undlin brought to the table, that Undlin was an energetic coach that had the support of many players.

"Undlin was one of the more visibly animated and intense assistants on Doug Pederson's staff, particularly noticeable during training camp when media is allowed to watch entire practices. It was during training camp a couple years ago when Undlin was particularly pleased with a play made by one of his defensive backs and sprinted down the sideline to give him a high five. That was when a receiver said he was held. Undlin screamed at the receiver, "he beat you, now get back in the huddle."

Let's take a look at the reaction of fans and media to Undlin's hiring.

