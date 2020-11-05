'I'm Going to Come Out and Dominate': Griffen Wants to Prove Zimmer Wrong

New Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen is ready to make his debut for his new team.

Griffen will be making his Lions debut this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after being traded from Dallas last week.

Head coach Matt Patricia was asked regarding his first impression of Griffen on Thursday, as the veteran practiced for the first time at the team's Allen Park facility on Wednesday.

“I thought Everson did a great job yesterday," Patricia said. "I thought his communication was really good on the field, and he’s got a high motor. He practices at a high level, so that was really good. It was good for us to be out there in pads and to be able to see some of that and just get him used to some of the communication out on the field. I thought it was a good first step.”

The 11-year veteran defensive end spent his first 10 seasons with the Vikings before signing with the Cowboys this past offseason.

“Everson was a good player for us. So wish him well. Just not this week," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said via The Star Tribune.

Those comments made by his former coach have become fuel for Griffen to prove that he was more than just a 'good' player.

"For him to call me a good player, that kind of hurts my feelings. On Sunday, I'm really looking forward to it. I'm really looking forward to playing the Vikings and showing them that I am a great player. I'm excited. I'm ready to execute," a passionate Griffen said on Thursday in his first media session as a Lion. "My mental health is strong. My physical health is strong, my mind is strong, and I'm ready to go out there and dominate. I'm just a good player. All right. He got a good player coming his way. He's going to see on Sunday what he got coming for him."

Griffen was highly complementary of his former coach in Minnesota, crediting him for helping him grow as a person and a player.

"They going to put some respect on my name, he going to put respect on my name. That's all I'm saying," he said. He (Mike Zimmer) just wasn't a good coach to me, he was a great coach. He helped me improve. He helped me grow. So, I don't ever talk bad about people. So for him to call me a good player. All right. I got something for him on Sunday."

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

