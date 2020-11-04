SI.com
Matthew Stafford Placed on COVID-19 Reserve List

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday. 

As a result, Detroit's franchise passer could miss the game against the Minnesota Vikings. 

Along with linebacker Jarrad Davis, Stafford is the second player this week to be placed on the COVID-19 list.

According to reports, Stafford is considered a "high-risk, close contact" from a non teammate. 

Stafford will not practice all week and could still play Sunday if test results continue to come back negative. 

Head coach Matt Patricia was asked to comment on Davis' placement on the reserve list during his Wednesday video conference. 

While he declined to specifically comment on a players health status, he explained how the Lions have been in constant contact with the League offices. 

The Lions have not closed their Allen Park practice facility as of Wednesday.

“I’m not really going to comment on anyone’s individual situation, but I will say -- just to answer your question as far as the building -- we’re always in communication with the League and the protocols that come out and what we can always modify," Patricia said. 

He added, "We’ve actually modified the building, probably two or three times already, again, we always do it on our own to ensure the health and safety of our team, and to try to keep everybody as safe as possible in the building. That’s the biggest thing for us, is what’s happening in the (community), and we understand that as those numbers increase, we’ll have the opportunities or the situations for us, we have to be more careful in what we do inside the building. From that standpoint, we’re always trying to improve. We’re always trying to adjust the facility to make sure that everyone can work safely.”

