Matthew Stafford Not Seen at Practice on Wednesday

According to a pool report, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was not seen during the media-viewing period of practice on Wednesday.

It was observed that backups Chase Daniel and David Blough were splitting reps at practice.

Also, safety Tracy Walker and left tackle Taylor Decker were limited during the open portion.

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Jamal Agnew along with right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai were not observed at practice.

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Patricia was asked why Detroit's practice facility did not close since linebacker Jarrad Davis had been recently placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

"We’ve always been in constant contact with the NFL, but there’s no need to us to shut down the facility," Patricia said. "There’s no need for any of that, as far as our situation. I can’t speak to the future. I think that right now, everybody across the country, especially in Michigan right now, and the cases going up, really no one knows what the next day is going to look like. We just have to do the best we can to stay safe today.”

