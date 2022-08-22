Exploring Best and Worst PFF Graded Lions After Colts Victory

The Detroit Lions secured their first preseason victory in several years, when the team held on for the 27-26 victory on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed postgame that winning, even in the preseason, must become part of the young teams DNA moving forward.

"Coach was referencing a bunch of different stuff, no matter what you’re playing, dominoes, spades, whatever, it just feels good to win," wide receiver Tom Kennedy said postgame, via the Free Press . "And I think as a group, as a team, we got to learn that feeling and feel how that feels, so I’m glad we got this one. Obviously, we wish we had the one back last week, but it was great to get this one today."

Here is a look at the highest and lowest Pro Football Focus graded members of the Detroit Lions' roster, following Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

OL Logan Stenberg -- 82.5

OL Tommy Kraemer -- 82.0

RB Justin Jackson -- 81.5

TE Derrick Deese Jr. -- 81.2

QB Tim Boyle -- 78.3

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

WR Maurice Alexander -- 57.5

RB Craig Reynolds -- 56.4

RB Jermar Jefferson -- 55.8

OL Darrin Paulo -- 53.1

OL Kendall Lamm -- 31.8

