Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson PFF Grade Highest Among First Round Rookie Defenders

Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson earned positive reviews for his performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson earned rave reviews for his performance against the Atlanta Falcons. 

According to PFF, the No. 2 overall pick was the highest-graded first rounder on defense in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. 

Hutchinson earned a PFF grade of 88.0 for his play at Ford Field in front of the home crowd. 

On his first series as a pro, Hutchinson was credited with a tackle for loss. 

His motor and bullish pass rush forced the Falcons into drawing a  holding penalty, which will impress the defensive coaching staff. 

Defensively, the former Wolverines defender is the rocket fuel Aaron Glenn's defense has been desperately seeking. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

jermar5

Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Offense

Following the first Detroit Lions preseason game, here are players who are facing an uphill climb earning a roster spot.

1 hour ago
USATSI_18752582_168388382_lowres

Roundtable: Is Aaron Glenn a Miracle Worker?

Latest AllLions Roundtable focuses on how the Detroit Lions' defense will perform in year No. 2 under Aaron Glenn.

2 hours ago
goff5

Lions' Offense Has Swagger That Could Propel Team to More Wins

Detroit Lions' first team performed well on the opening drive of the preseason opener.

4 hours ago

His high motor will serve him well, especially playing for this coaching staff. 

Of course, the rookie made errors that will hopefully be corrected over the course of his rookie campaign. 

Hutchinson's over-pursuit on a couple of plays allowed the Falcons' added yards. Setting the edge consistently must become a focus, as opposing offenses can use his skill set against him. 

Smart and elusive quarterbacks can take advantage of over-pursuit and gain added yards rushing the football. 

"It’s good to have for sure. Always you want a lot of TFL's (tackles for loss). It was really cool," he said, following his first preseason game. "The fan reaction was great. Just having a lot of fun out there.” 

Hutchinson added later, “Tt was awesome. It was awesome for sure. I’m glad I got the opportunity. I’m glad the plays came my way. I’m always grateful for that, and it’s just my job to make them.”

aidan5

jermar5
News

Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Offense

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
USATSI_18752582_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: Is Aaron Glenn a Miracle Worker?

By Vito Chirco2 hours ago
goff5
News

Lions' Offense Has Swagger That Could Propel Team to More Wins

By John Maakaron4 hours ago
goff5
News

Lions Grades: Defense Flops, Offense Gives Reason for Hope

By Christian Booher23 hours ago
ridder5
News

Dan Campbell on Stopping Mobile QB's: 'Just a Matter of Discipline'

By John MaakaronAug 13, 2022 11:35 AM EDT
joseph5
News

Lions Rookie Report: How 2022 Draft Class Fared against Falcons

By John MaakaronAug 13, 2022 10:18 AM EDT
aidan5
News

Snap Counts: Falcons-Lions

By John MaakaronAug 13, 2022 8:22 AM EDT
kalil5
News

What They're Saying: Lions React to 2022 Preseason Opener

By John MaakaronAug 12, 2022 11:30 PM EDT