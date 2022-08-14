Aidan Hutchinson PFF Grade Highest Among First Round Rookie Defenders

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson earned rave reviews for his performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to PFF, the No. 2 overall pick was the highest-graded first rounder on defense in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

Hutchinson earned a PFF grade of 88.0 for his play at Ford Field in front of the home crowd.

On his first series as a pro, Hutchinson was credited with a tackle for loss.

His motor and bullish pass rush forced the Falcons into drawing a holding penalty, which will impress the defensive coaching staff.

Defensively, the former Wolverines defender is the rocket fuel Aaron Glenn's defense has been desperately seeking.

His high motor will serve him well, especially playing for this coaching staff.

Of course, the rookie made errors that will hopefully be corrected over the course of his rookie campaign.

Hutchinson's over-pursuit on a couple of plays allowed the Falcons' added yards. Setting the edge consistently must become a focus, as opposing offenses can use his skill set against him.

Smart and elusive quarterbacks can take advantage of over-pursuit and gain added yards rushing the football.

"It’s good to have for sure. Always you want a lot of TFL's (tackles for loss). It was really cool," he said, following his first preseason game. "The fan reaction was great. Just having a lot of fun out there.”

Hutchinson added later, “Tt was awesome. It was awesome for sure. I’m glad I got the opportunity. I’m glad the plays came my way. I’m always grateful for that, and it’s just my job to make them.”