Timm Hamm covers the Dallas Cowboys for Cowboys Country. He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Cowboys matchup at AT&T Stadium Sunday.

1.) How would you assess how the Cowboys handled quarterback Dak Prescott’s injury?

Timm Hamm: I think the Cowboys handled it the best they could. It wasn't a delicate situation or anything, he had a broken thumb on his throwing hand. That requires rest. Thankfully for the Jones family, Dallas has a capable backup quarterback that gave the team a 4-1 record in Dak's absence.

2.) How do you think Prescott will perform against the Lions in his return?

Hamm: I'm skeptical. Prescott hasn't been "himself" since the middle of last season, and he struggled in Week 1 before the injury. I'm very curious to see how long it takes Prescott to return to his MVP-caliber form. The Cowboys definitely need it.

3.) What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Cowboys this season?

Hamm: The obvious answers are the defense as the strength and the offense as the weakness. The bigger question is whether the offense can gather itself after the return of Prescott against the Lions. With the play of the defense, the Cowboys could easily be more of a contender, with even just an average offense.

4.) What are one-two key matchups that will decide how this game turns out?

Hamm: I'm curious to see how Lions QB Jared Goff reacts to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's pressure. We all have seen the success the Lions' offense has had this year, save for the Patriots game. So, I'm curious to see if that success returns against the Cowboys.

5.) How do you see this Week 7 game playing out between the Lions and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium?

Hamm: Unfortunately for the Cowboys, I think they're playing the real No. 2 QB with Prescott. I'm going to be surprised if he runs the offense as smoothly as Cooper Rush has the last five weeks. I'll be surprised to see Dallas score 20 against Detroit, but the same could be said of the Lions against the Cowboys' defense. I think the first one to 20 wins.