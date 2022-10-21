Tickets Available to Witness Lions Battle Dolphins

The Detroit Lions will return home to play at Ford Field next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

It will be the first home game since the team lost, 48-45, to the Seattle Seahawks in early October.

Since then, the team has lost to the Patriots on the road. Following its Week 6 bye, Lions head coach Dan Campbell will again lead his team on the road this weekend against the Cowboys.

When asked about the new "spirited" mindset he is trying to instill with more intense practices, Campbell indicated the increased competitiveness should return dividends.

“Yeah, I mean it, highly competitive," said Campbell. "We did a lot of one-on-one, we did a lot of, not a lot, but enough offense versus defense, good-on-good. We would have three or four plays a day where the first offense went against the first defense.

"And so with that, what you get it is you’re working against the opponent, but now, you’ll get the unscouted looks, right? These are the plays you’re running for Dallas, yet you’re going against your defense," Campbell continued. "You have to be able to react, because the opponent will give you things inevitably that you may not entirely be ready for, which is great. And, it’s good-on-good, and so, I think when you’re able to do those things, these are prideful guys, and they’re competitive. And, if you get beat and you hear about it a little bit, it makes you step your game up. And, the practice has become that then, right? There is more intensity to it. There is more urgency."

If you want to see the Dolphins-Lions game live and in-person next Sunday at Ford Field, you can get your tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Tickets are currently available, and can be purchased for as low as $89.

