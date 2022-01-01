4 Backup Quarterbacks Lions Should Target in Offseason

Read more on the four backup quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should target this upcoming offseason.

As the Lions look back at 2021 and turn the page to 2022, the importance of having a dependable No. 2 quarterback has to be high on their list of priorities.

In the words of Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs, "The second most important person on the team is the backup quarterback."

It is one of the areas Detroit left itself most vulnerable in during the 2021 season, which played out with QB Tim Boyle as the backup. Boyle currently has a passer rating of 17.7.

If Detroit hopes to compete in the NFC North in 2022, it needs a dependable veteran No. 2, in the event that starting signal-caller Jared Goff gets hurt. Detroit needs a quarterback that has the experience to manage the offense in an efficient manner.

The Lions need a No. 2 passer who understands his role and can be supportive to Goff.

These four quarterbacks have all shown the ability to produce in the NFL, and all four would be a considerable upgrade over Boyle as the backup passer on Detroit's roster.

1.) Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota is one of the more interesting names on the current list of 38 free-agent quarterbacks. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft finds himself somewhere between being a starter and a backup, after Tennessee decided to go in another direction with QB Ryan Tannehill.

NBC Sports recently rated Mariota as the third best backup in the league. Mariota showed in Week 15, when he stepped in for Las Vegas starter Derek Carr, that he can do the job of a starter. He went 17-of-28 for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Mariota brings a resume of throwing for over 13,000 yards, to go along with 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions, during his time in Tennessee.

He is said to have a high football IQ, and Detroit may be one of the most attractive destinations on the map, given the inconsistencies Goff has shown in 2021.

2.) Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals

McCoy has become the ideal backup QB. NBC Sports rated him as the best backup in the NFL. McCoy has consistently shown the ability to step in and deliver in spots. He has done so again in Arizona this season, playing behind starting QB Kyler Murray.

On Thanksgiving, he carved up the Seahawks like a turkey, going 35-for-44 and tossing two touchdowns in Arizona's win.

McCoy is someone who understands the game, and he has found his niche. He will most likely be one of the highest priced backups available, but as the old saying goes, "You get what you pay for."

Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

3.) Mike White, New York Jets

White is nowhere near as experienced as Mariota or McCoy, but he has shown he has the ability to step in and produce.

When Jets starting QB Zach Wilson got injured this season, White stepped in, and statistically elevated the team's level of play. He even won a game against Cincinnati, which was in first place at the time. In that contest, White went 37-of-45 for 405 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Having a young backup like White behind Wilson can be the source of controversy, and New York might want to eliminate that threat and bring in a veteran backup this offseason.

White has upside, and may be the biggest surprise of any young backup on the free-agent market in 2022.

4.) Kyle Allen, Washington Football Team

Washington head coach Ron Rivera brought Allen with him from Carolina, but Rivera has gone all in on QB Taylor Heinicke (who also came over from Carolina). This might signal to Allen that it is time to move on.

Allen spent time backing up Cam Newton with the Panthers, and he started 13 games in 2019 when Newton was out with an injury. Allen went 303-of-489 for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Those are not world-beater numbers, but those numbers do spell experience.

Allen has seen limited action in Washington, but he has thrown five TDs and only one interception during his two years there. Allen could be a serviceable backup looking for a fresh start.

One thing is for sure: Regardless of the backup that Detroit signs, the Lions have to upgrade the position.

Detroit has given opportunities to both Boyle and David Blough, and they both have proven that they are not the answer as the backup to Goff.