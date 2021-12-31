Jared Goff 'Doubtful' to Play Week 17 against Seahawks
Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff may not have the opportunity to finish out the 2021 season on the football field.
Since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Detroit's 27-year-old signal-caller has been battling a nagging knee injury.
Goff explained to reporters on Wednesday, “Yeah, I haven’t been able to be out there yet, since the knee injury. So, it’s something I’m dealing with, like I said, day-to-day and hopefully can get it right.”
Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged Goff's frustration at not being able to go out and play after missing some practice time and a game earlier this season.
Campbell also noted that it was "doubtful" at this point that Goff would play against the Seattle Seahawks.
"Yeah, look, we'll see how he feels today," Campbell said. "I mean, we'll see. It's probably doubtful that he plays. I think it'll be (Tim) Boyle again, but we'll see how he feels today."
Boyle would be in line for this third start of the 2021 season, if Goff was ruled out and unable to play.
“You never want to miss any game, regardless of the situation," Goff said. "But, I’m not the first guy to miss a game, because of COVID and the rules that they’ve had in place for the last couple of years. It’s the way it goes. It was unfortunate. I would’ve loved to be out there, but it’s the way it goes."
