4 Players the Detroit Lions Should Consider Trading

John Maakaron

Now that the Detroit Lions are clearly moving in a different direction after firing head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn, it is time to explore who should remain on the roster and who Detroit should consider moving on from. 

A new coaching regime could drastically modify both of Detroit's offensive and defensive schemes, thus rendering certain players expendable. 

Here are four players Detroit should considering trading following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season. 

1.) Linebacker Jamie Collins

A veteran presence on Detroit's defense, Collins has played well at times against the rush. 

If a team is looking for a 3-4 linebacker that has versatility, Collins may be a player on the move after the season. 

2.) Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Speculation continues to run rampant that these final five games may be Stafford's last as a signal-caller in Motown. 

"Honestly, we don’t get involved in that stuff," quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan said during his media session on Tuesday. "You can’t. Obviously, I have a very, very high opinion of Matthew Stafford and his ability to play quarterback, and right now it’s for the Detroit Lions and that’s really all I know. I don’t make much of the talk, to be honest with you. It’s nothing that I need to get involved in or want to be a part of, so I just stay away from it."

If Detroit can secure a solid Day 2 draft pick and a proven player, there may be serious consideration from the next general manager to move on from the former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick.

stafford5
© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

3.) Running back Kerryon Johnson

Despite being relegated to a blocking role on third-down, Johnson has remained a model teammate. 

But, second-round draft picks don't typically want to remain role players for a rebuilding football team. 

While Johnson's trade value is relatively low, this may be a circumstance in which both parties benefit from moving on, as the backfield now belongs to D'Andre Swift.

4.) DT John Penisini

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, "John Penisini or Danny Shelton also are in that conversation, particularly the former because he's cheap and under contractual control for three seasons. The sixth-round draft pick has been a pleasant surprise during his rookie season, but might be a bad scheme fit if the next coach wants to run an attacking front." 

More from SI All Lions:

Pros and Cons of Chris Spielman as Next Detroit Lions GM

3 Traits the Next Lions Head Coach Must Have

Do the Detroit Lions Need Jim Harbaugh?

Richard Sherman Says Robert Saleh 'Has to Get the Detroit Job'

Ranking 8 General Manager Candidates

Jim Caldwell Hints Ford Family Duped by Matt Patricia

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
DBend
DBend

It would be insane to trade Matt Stafford for a day two pick. He’s an outstanding QB and should stay or at least a number one draft pick.

Da Ti
Da Ti

Everyone should be considered tradeable

