From the broadcast booth to the front office. Stop me if you've heard that one before, Lions fans.

Even after the failed tenure of former Fox game analyst Matt Millen as Detroit's front-office "head honcho," there's at least one former Lions player that believes there's a broadcaster today who could make the exact same jump from the booth and actually be successful.

That ex-Lions player is Herman Moore, who was one of the best to ever lace up the cleats at the receiver position in Detroit.

Moore's been actively campaigning for his former teammate and ex-standout Lions linebacker Chris Spielman, who currently serves as a color commentator for the NFL on Fox.

Moore went so far as to posting a video on Twitter over the weekend, talking about what makes Spielman qualified for Detroit's general manager vacancy.

Moore brought up some good points, talking about how Spielman is respected by the Lions organization and most importantly, current NFL players and alums of the league.

He also talked about how Spielman doesn't have any direct ties to an NFL franchise and subsequently, won't try to be somebody he's not (i.e. former Detroit head coach Matt Patricia belonging to the New England Patriots coaching tree and trying to be the next Bill Belichick).

Patricia tried to be Belichick 2.0, and obviously failed in doing so.

Then, there's Bob Quinn, the Lions' now-former general manager, who erroneously tried to replicate the "Patriot Way" in the Motor City.

He brought in tons of ex-Patriots players in an attempt to turn the Lions into the "Detroit Patriots," and it failed miserably, ultimately costing him his job.

So, I do like the fact that Spielman, the brother of present Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, could bring in fresh ideas, without being influenced by his former boss and/or trying to morph into him.

However, the Lions need more than just that in their next general manager.

They need someone with prior front-office experience that doesn't need to learn the ins and outs of the position while on the job.

That was the problem with Millen, and it'd ultimately be the issue with Spielman, too.

Former Lions general manager Matt Millen Kirthmon Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Imagn Content Services, LLC

There's no doubt the four-time Pro Bowler's football acumen is sky high, as was displayed by the smarts he played with during his 10-year NFL career, which included eight seasons in Motown (1988-95).

And he's surely carried those smarts with him to the broadcast booth, which has helped him become a top-notch game analyst.

So, I'm sure he could add a lot of valuable insight to an NFL team's front office.

However, at this point, with zero experience of working in such a capacity for an organization, he's not the right man for the job in Detroit.

More from SI All Lions:

3 Traits the Next Lions Head Coach Must Have

Do the Detroit Lions Need Jim Harbaugh?

Richard Sherman Says Robert Saleh 'Has to Get the Detroit Job'

Ranking 8 General Manager Candidates

Jim Caldwell Hints Ford Family Duped by Matt Patricia

Week 13 Power Rankings: Lions Tumble Following Loss to Houston

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.