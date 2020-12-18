Frank Ragnow Ruled Out against Titans

Frank Ragnow has been downgraded and will not play against Tennessee Titans.

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow will not suit up and play against the Tennessee Titans this Sunday after suffering a throat injury against the Green Bay Packers.

"I can tell you this: I know that we went from our people to the specialist, and the specialist will really guide us on that information and whether it's safe for him to go back out in the game," Darrell Bevell said this week. "I can tell you we're not going to put him out there if it's not safe.

"We don't want long repercussions of this for him down the road, and I don't think he would want that either. So we'll take the information that we get from the specialist and go with that."

After meeting with a specialist on Friday, it was deemed that Ragnow should not suit up this weekend.

It is likely that rookie guard Jonah Jackson could transition to play center and Joe Dahl would lineup at guard.

Dahl could also be the option at center if needed.

“I feel pretty comfortable at center. Obviously I haven’t done it in a regular-season game before," Dahl said Thursday during his media session with reporters. "I think played a game a couple years ago in the preseason at center, but I feel much more comfortable it now. I think I’ll do well.”

