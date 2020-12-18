Lions Made Correct Decision Trading Darius Slay

Read more on why the Detroit Lions made the correct decision in moving on from Darius Slay

Bob Quinn, the Detroit Lions former general manager, made his biggest offseason decision this past year when he traded away All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Obviously, Slay and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia didn’t always see eye to eye.

With a new contract looming as well, Quinn and Patricia felt it was best to trade away their one true playmaker on defense.

At the time, it was a decision met with plenty of criticism. Only getting back a third and fifth-round selection for Slay didn’t seem like a fair deal to some -- despite recent trades indicating that was the market value for a cornerback his age.

Now on the Philadelphia Eagles, Slay signed a very lucrative top-dollar extension he was looking for all along.

However, “Big Play Slay” hasn’t exactly played his best football in recent years.

According to Pro Football Reference’s data, Slay has allowed the most passing yards in the NFL in 2020. He has yet to record an interception for his new team and is Pro Football Focus’ 75th ranked corner with an overall grade of 57.2.

Those numbers are tied with Nevin Lawson, a former member of Detroit's defense. In 2020, Slay has allowed a 76.4 completion percentage and 120.1 passer rating against him -- which both represent the worst of his career.

It should be noted that Slay’s job is one of the taller tasks in the entire NFL. He has shadowed an opponent's top wideout on six occasions this season.

Needless to say, having a talent likes Slay on Detroit's roster could have slightly aided the secondary this season.

Would it have been enough to make a considerable difference?

No.

Similar to last season, even with Slay on the roster, the defense still struggled. Father time never loses, and it sure seems like Slay’s best days are behind him. That’s not to exclude him from having a bounce-back season down the road, but for his price tag, it’s more than fair to expect more from him.

With a Lions rebuild looming after the completion of the season, it was the right move for both parties to move on from the aging veteran while the possibility was present.

Making the trade allowed Detroit's secondary to play younger talent and for the much-needed experience to be gained.

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Travis Fulgham and running back Jason Huntley

There are other ex-Lions on the Eagles roster that fans have been paying attention to.

Wideout Travis Fulgham, a sixth-round draft pick of Detroit’s in 2019, made a big splash with his extended playing time due to injury.

Seeing his first offensive snaps on the season in week 4, he was able to compile a league-leading 435 yards through week 8.

Fulgham was the seventh-best rated receiver by PFF during that timespan. Since then, he only has four receptions for 32 yards and is dead last in the PFF rankings.

Running back Jason Huntley also made his way to Philadelphia after the Lions waived their fifth-round rookie during final roster cuts.

Considering he never returned a punt in college and muffed a couple of punts in training camp, it was difficult to find a role for him on the roster outside of special teams.

While with the Eagles, he has made four game appearances and only accumulated three rushing attempts for 14 yards. He does not have any receptions on the season.

It’s always easy to point out ex-Lion players when they do well on other teams, but rarely do you see them talked about when they are not lighting the league up.

Just wanted to pass along some perspective!

