Magic Johnson Urges Lions to Hire Louis Riddick

Read more on why Los Angeles Lakers great Earvin "Magic" Johnson wants the Detroit Lions to hire Louis Riddick

There is clamoring among a certain group of Detroit Lions supporters for the organization to hire ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick to be its next general manager.

Among the supporters for Riddick is Los Angeles Lakers great and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

"The Detroit Lions should hire ESPN's Louis Riddick as GM. He has front office experience, an eye for talent, and I know he will pick the right coach to help the Lions win! He is someone I have the utmost respect for," Johnson tweeted.

It was reported Wednesday that Detroit will interview Riddick for its GM vacancy on Friday.

Riddick reportedly already interviewed with the Houston Texans earlier this week.

A former ninth-round draft pick, Riddick's NFL career spanned seven seasons, prior to him transitioning to a career of working in front offices.

In 2020, he joined ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast booth as a color commentator.

