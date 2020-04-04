Bob Quinn Makes List of GM's on Hot Seat

If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, how much faith can you realistically have the organization will select enough impactful players?

As a result of general manager Bob Quinn's subpar draft record and Detroit's lack of success during his tenure, Quinn has found himself on NFL.com writer Jim Trotter's hot seat list.

Trotter writes, "Their drafts have been meh, at best, with a decent number of starters but limited impact performers. Quinn and Patricia both came from the Patriots, so it figures they would lean on that background during times of strife.

"Perhaps the Lions will use the No. 3 overall pick on Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, who is considered an elite talent and the best available prospect at the position. Or perhaps they will trade back. Whatever they ultimately do, the fact remains they're still searching for their first high-impact, high draft pick under Quinn."

After a disappointing 6-10 season in 2018, Matt Patricia and Co. followed that up with a 3-12-1 campaign in 2019.

Quinn's tenure and recent decision-making have been heavily scrutinized.

The intention was to move forward when Jim Caldwell was not retained after having multiple winning seasons and playoff appearances.

Most would have assumed that the combination of Quinn and Patricia would hit the ground running since there was a long history between the two from their days with the Patriots.

That simply has not come to fruition, and there are serious doubts regarding the two being able to turn things around at this point.

