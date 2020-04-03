AllLions
Was Calvin Johnson Better than Terrell Owens?

John Maakaron

In a time with no live sporting events, some very interesting sports debates have been written about and debated online. 

Older stories have been revisited, lists have been created to keep sports fans engaged amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week, The Athletic released their list of the greatest players to wear each jersey number in the National Football League.

In regards to the No. 81, The Athletic gave the nod to six-time Pro Bowler Terrell Owens. 

"There was never a dull moment with Owens. He is third all time in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. Owens played his first eight seasons for the 49ers before moving on to Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo and Cincinnati. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro selection."

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless felt differently, and shared his thoughts with colleague Shannon Sharpe on Wednesday's edition of "The Undispited."

“Look, Calvin Johnson was a freak of a beast of a rare player. We’ve never seen anything like it. He was 6-5, 240 pounds and he ran 4.35 at the combine. What? It was unheard of, it’s impossible. He could jump. He could catch, He was a package unlike anything Terrell could ever dream of." Bayless said.

Bayless added, “He had a nickname, Megatron, for a reason. It’s because nobody had ever seen anyone like him. When I think of 81, I think of Calvin as the essence of 81. I think he was the most gifted receiver ever. 81 should belong to Calvin Johnson. He was just better than Terrell.”

Was Johnson better than Owens? Vote and leave a comment below.

