Jarrad Davis Aids Matt Patricia's Efforts During Covid-19 Pandemic

Lions head coach Matt Patricia and his wife had an idea about helping health care workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patricia, known to have sleepless nights, wanted to aid and be a part of the solution for many dealing with the rath of a global pandemic.

Raina, Patricia's wife, suggested he reach out and work with the Enpowerment Plan to create masks. The Lions had previously partnered with the nonprofit to support their efforts with the homeless in Detroit.

Funding was a concern to aid in getting the work to create masks off the ground, but Patricia made a commitment to help out along with players on the Lions roster.

Along with assistance from the Lions, Patricia has aided in helping the Empowerment Plan's process of beginning surgical mask production.

With the help, the plan is to begin the production next week.

The first call made to a player -- linebacker Jarrad Davis.

"He's so great with all that stuff and he's very generous. JD is spearheading this with the players, getting the information out. He's really stepped up, from that standpoint," Patricia said via the Detroit News.

"I love their unselfishness," Patricia said. "I love when there's a call to arms, these guys always come through to help in tough times. Obviously, this is a tough time."

Detroit's third year head coach has been recognized previously for his efforts honoring the military community. Patricia was nominated for the NFL's 2019 Salute to Service Award.

The Salute to Service Award annually recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring the military community.

Patricia's support of the United States Armed Forces goes back to his time as an aeronautical engineering major at RPI.

Related

NFL Executives Blast Lions

Lions Agree to Terms with Ex-Jets CB Darryl Roberts

Bill Simmons Suggests WR Julian Edelman Is Heading to Detroit