Get to Know the Lions' 2020 Draft Class

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn brought in a total of nine new players via the 2020 draft class.

And from all accounts, he did a fairly solid job of addressing many of the team's biggest needs entering the draft.

Without further ado, here are all nine draft picks and a little bit of info on each:

Jeff Okudah, Ohio State CB

Okudah was the second Buckeyes corner to be selected in the top five in three years -- Denzel Ward was taken No. 4 overall in 2018 by the Cleveland Browns.

Okudah's blend of physicality and size -- standing in at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds -- puts him on par with some of the best cover corners in today's game, including Pro Bowl defensive backs Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Peterson and Jalen Ramsey.

He finished his final campaign at Ohio State with a career-high three picks and nine passes defensed. It earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors.

D'Andre Swift, Georgia RB

Swift, a first-team All-SEC selection by the conference's coaches in 2019, played three seasons at Georgia, and rushed for 20 touchdowns and 2,885 yards in 43 games.

Currently, he possesses the second-best odds of any draftee to win the award, per BetMGM. The only player he's behind is former LSU Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who was the No. 1 overall selection of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Julian Okwara, Notre Dame EDGE rusher

Okwara, the brother of Detroit defensive end Romeo Okwara, will likely be utilized by the Lions as a stand-up outside linebacker in 3-4 defensive schemes.

He tied for the best pressure percentage among all EDGE defenders in the 2020 draft class (18.4%), according to Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound pass rusher can also get it done inside the kitchen, as exemplified during a segment on Bleacher Report Gridiron’s “The Side Hustle” Instagram show.

He cooks up some chicken and peppers during the segment.

Consider me hungry.

Jonah Jackson, Ohio State OG

His major strength is his ability to pass block.

In fact, he started 30 games for the Buckeyes in 2019, and only allowed one sack on 1,020 pass-blocking reps.

He should immediately contend for the starting right guard position.

Logan Stenberg, Kentucky OG

Stenberg started in 39 consecutive games while at Kentucky, and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2019. It was a season in which he failed to allow a sack.

He's a self-proclaimed "nasty player."

"I like to block and finish guys. I’m a hardworking individual. I’m the kind of guy that’s going to show up to work every day whether it’s practice or meetings – just a really blue-collar guy," Stenberg said.

And when he's not busy blocking and finishing guys, he spends time on his parents’ farm in Tennessee -- just as he did over draft weekend while waiting for his name to be announced.

His father raises cattle on the farm.

According to Stenberg, his family has a herd of 40 Charolais cattle, which sit on about 150 acres of land in south Tennessee.

It's fair to say that Stenberg, at 23 years old, is already a well-rounded man.

Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin WR

Cephus was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in both 2017 and 2019, and accumulated 1,496 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 37 games with the Badgers.

He reminds Gil Brandt, the former vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, of Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

As Brandt tweeted Saturday,

"I love the Lions' pick of Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus. I said before he reminded me of a young Michael Irvin in terms of size/speed. Top Big Ten CBs said he was toughest to defend. Would have been drafted much higher if he had run better at combine."

Jason Huntley, New Mexico State RB

In four seasons and 46 games at New Mexico State, Huntley rushed for 2,197 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also caught seven TDs.

He should immediately contribute to the Lions as a kick returner. He returned three kickoffs for touchdowns in 2018, and finished with five in his career.

John Penisini, Utah DT

In 40 games at Utah, he recorded 80 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

He's more than just a football player, too.

Since the nationwide quarantine began as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he's taken up painting.

"For the quarantining, me and my girlfriend – I actually started painting," Penisini said. "I only painted one picture, which kind of turned out good. It was a beginner’s picture."

He added, “I started out with watercolors, and it was just a sunset with cactuses. You have to (flick) the white paint all over the canvas to get the little stars out of the sky.”

Color me surprised to find this out about the 6-foot-2, 333-pound defensive lineman.

Jashon Cornell, Ohio State DT

Cornell suited up for 46 games over his four-year career with the Buckeyes, and produced 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and 63 total tackles.

Related

Hunter Bryant May Be Best Undrafted Free Agent from 2020 Draft Class

Lions' Offense Could Be Sleeping Giant in 2020

Ranking Bob Quinn's Drafts as Detroit General Manager