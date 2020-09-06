Grading the Lions' 53-Man Roster

Last year, Detroit released their final 53-man roster after 6:30 p.m.

After several roster cuts were reported all throughout Saturday afternoon by several media outlets, Detroit finalized their 53-man roster.

It was ready to be released at 5:30 p.m.

There were certainly a couple of surprise cuts and players who made Detroit's roster that were unexpected.

Now that the roster is established, let's explore each positional group and pass out a grade for them.

Quarterback (2)

Matthew Stafford

Chase Daniel

Grade: B+

Detroit decided to enter the 2020 season with two quarterbacks after waiving David Blough.

General manager Bob Quinn felt it was worth the risk to lose Blough on waivers to keep players elsewhere. If Blough clears waivers, he will certainly have a spot on Detroit's practice squad.

Matthew Stafford is poised to have a highly productive season working again with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.

The hope is Detroit won't have to count on anyone else trying to win games for the organization. If Daniel is called upon, he at least gives Detroit more of a chance to win than last year's backups -- but not much more.

Running Back (5)

Kerryon Johnson

D’Andre Swift

Ty Johnson

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Bo Scarbrough

Grade: B

Scarbrough has been hurt for most of training camp, so there were questions about whether or not he would make the roster.

Though Detroit is technically carrying four running backs and a fullback, this group can actually work to become solid contributors for an offense in strong need of an improved rushing attack.

Wide Receiver (6)

Kenny Golladay

Marvin Jones Jr.

Danny Amendola

Jamal Agnew

Marvin Hall

Quintez Cephus

Grade: A

Best case scenario, if you are a supporter of the Lions. Detroit indeed decided to carry six wide receivers heading into the 2020 season.

This position group features a top trio that can produce at a very high level.

Hall, Agnew and Cephus all made a case for themselves during training camp. Now with so many offensive weapons, it will certainly be interesting to observe how the ball gets spread around each and every game this season.

Tight End (3)

T.J. Hockenson

Jesse James

Hunter Bryant

Grade: B

Hunter Bryant will likely start the season on injured reserve, but his potential clearly made keeping him worth it for the organization.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell indicated this group will be utilized more in 2020. He must keep that promise for the team to be successful in 2020.

Offensive Line (8)

Taylor Decker

Joe Dahl

Frank Ragnow

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Tyrell Crosby

Logan Stenberg

Matt Nelson

Grade: B-

Nelson earning a roster spot was surprising due to the cross-training that Aboushi and Wiggins underwent.

Could the guard rotation be ending?

Stenberg is working towards improving daily, but he is still going through rookie pains as he looks to make his way in the league.

Detroit certainly went younger along the offensive line and that should bode well for a unit that is looking to gel and make their mark.

Interior Defensive Line (4)

Da’Shawn Hand

Danny Shelton

Nick Williams

John Penisini

Grade: B+

This unit has the opportunity to significantly aid a defensive line in need of positivity.

Last season, Detroit's defensive line was among the most disappointing units in the NFL.

A lack of pressure or consistency disrupted everything head coach Matt Patricia was trying to accomplish on defense.

If the additions of Shelton and Williams can work in tandem with a healthy Da'Shawn Hand while rookie John Penisini gains valuable experience -- look for Detroit's defense to take a step forward in 2020.

EDGE (3)

Trey Flowers

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant - PUP List

Grade: B-

Flowers is looking healthy and should be a stabilizing force. The brothers Okwara will need to aid this defensive line for the team to have a chance at success.

If Bryant can provide anything his sophomore season, that would prove to be a bonus for Detroit's defense.

Linebackers (7)

Jamie Collins

Jarrad Davis

Jahlani Tavai

Christian Jones

Reggie Ragland

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Elijah Lee

Grade: B

Detroit chose to stay heavy at linebacker heading into the 2020 season.

Many were surprised that Elijah Lee basically forced out a young Anthony Pittman.

Linebacker is a position that is key in Patricia's defense.

Lee stands at 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds. Will he be able to withstand the pressures of fitting in Patricia’s system even though he is slightly undersized?

He must prove that the organization's decision not to go with an extra EDGE or defensive lineman was the correct call.

This group of linebackers has more talent than last seasons, so it will be key to gel quickly and produce at a very high level. This group can accomplish that feat.

Cornerback (7)

Desmond Trufant

Justin Coleman

Jeff Okudah

Amani Oruwariye

Tony McRae

Darryl Roberts

Mike Ford

Grade: C

This group will have to simply prove they are better then they were in 2019.

The cornerback unit lost a very key contributor in Darius Slay and are hoping veteran Desmond Trufant can step in and fill the void.

Rookie Jeff Okudah is likely going to see limited snaps to start the season and should take a back seat to defensive back Amani Oruwariye.

The depth of the secondary is the biggest question mark.

What kind of contribution can Detroit expect from McRae, Roberts and Ford is still unknown heading into the season.

Safety (5)

Tracy Walker

Duron Harmon

Will Harris

C.J. Moore

Miles Killebrew

Jayron Kearse (Suspended first 3 games)

Grade: B-

Detroit features two safeties in Walker and Harmon that should be highly productive and successful in this system.

Beyond them, Detroit is hoping that some experience and maturation will aid a unit that underachieved in 2019.

Killebrew, Moore and Harris must find their groove or Detroit's secondary won't take the next step forward.

Special teams (3)

Matt Prater (K)

Jack Fox (P)

Don Muhlbach (LS)

Grade: B+

Don Muhlback is back -- back again. Detroit's special teams unit should be reliable and expected to produce at a high level in 2020.

With new coach Brayden Coombs taking over this unit, Detroit's special teams can continue to be a strength of the team.

Fox beat out Siposs in the punting competition and will need to aid fans in forgetting about former punter Sam Martin.

Prater is poised for another solid season and should be appreciated more for what he brings to the table for Detroit's offense.