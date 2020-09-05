SI.com
Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Adrian Peterson

Vito Chirco

Adrian Peterson is easily one of the best running backs in NFL history.

And after his playing days are over, he will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. 

He sits among the leaders at the position in several all-time stats, including being fifth in career rushing yards (14,216) and fourth in career rushing touchdowns (111). 

However, should the Lions consider signing the recently released, now-former running back of the Washington Football Team? 

Without further ado, here are the pros and cons of Detroit general manager Bob Quinn acquiring Peterson.

Pros 

He'd be a nice veteran presence in a young Lions backfield 

If the four running backs I have projected to make the 53-man roster actually do make the team -- Kerryon Johnson, D'Andre Swift, Ty Johnson and Jason Huntley, the Lions would be equipped with four backs that are no older than 23. 

Kerryon Johnson would be the savvy vet of the bunch at just 23 years old. 

If Quinn & Co. were to acquire the 35-year-old Peterson, they would no longer have to worry about their running backs room being too young. 

He would be the veteran presence that some Lions fans and pundits alike feel that Detroit needs to add to the backfield. 

And there's no doubt he could provide great mentorship to Kerryon and Swift -- two runners that the organization has high hopes for and could be stars themselves one day at the position. 

Thus, this is one facet in which Peterson could definitely add value to the 2020 version of the Lions. 

He was still a productive runner in 2019 

He finished the '19 campaign with 211 carries for 898 yards and five scores in 15 games with the then-Washington Redskins. 

He also averaged 4.3 yards per carry.

In stark contrast, Kerryon Johnson, Detroit's No. 1 back last season, failed to play in double-digit games, and rushed 113 times for 403 yards and three TDs, good for an average of just 3.6 yards per carry. 

Johnson also ended the season as Detroit's leading rusher. 

So, Peterson outpaced all of the Lions' running backs a season ago, and did it in his 13th year in the league. 

It speaks volumes to not only how ineffective Detroit's ground game was a year ago, but also how productive Peterson still managed to be despite being a 34-year-old at the time.

Cons 

His age 

His seniority also works against him. 

Going into his 14th year in the league, he has a lot of wear and tear on his body. 

He's always been the aggressor type from the running back position, with the ability and willingness to run up the middle, take on defenders and break open a big play. 

To no surprise, Peterson's noted physical style of play has led to several injuries throughout the years, including a torn ACL and MCL, a torn meniscus and a cervical neck ailment. 

So, yes, he played in 15 games a year ago, and has shown a great ability throughout his career to never let an injury keep him down for long.

However, 2020 could be the year when his body breaks down for good, and he's unable to recover.

It's a definite chance the Lions take if they acquire his services. 

No room in the backfield 

As mentioned above, Detroit has a crowded backfield entering the 2020 season. 

The organization has a bunch of young guys to give reps to, and I believe it wants to provide them with an ample amount of opportunities to prove their worth and to grow into productive players themselves. 

Peterson would only stunt that growth by coming in and taking valuable snaps from them. 

It's why I believe Detroit will decide not to pursue the former NFL MVP and will instead stick with its internal options at running back heading into the regular season. 

It'd be the right decision made by the organization, too. 

Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

I would take a chance because it would be super cheap

Robbob96
Robbob96

No way AP wants to come to be a mentor. He needs to continue to play to get paid and wants to be the one playing, not mentoring young backs. If he wanted to do that, he’d be a coach

