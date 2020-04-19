Has GM Bob Quinn Learned from Draft Mistakes?

Selecting draft prospects is not an exact science, and in Detroit many have argued the organization has not selected enough quality players during general manager Bob Quinn's tenure.

Selecting a tight end in the top-10 is a risky proposition, but for an organization to select two of them in the same decade leads many to wonder about what actually goes into the evaluation process.

During his video conference Friday, Quinn was asked what he has learned from players he selected that have been successful and how he can apply those lessons during this year's draft.

“That’s something we constantly do. We constantly go back and evaluate ourselves. You go back and you say, ‘Why did this work? Why did that not work?’ So, it’s something, it’s not an exact science, unfortunately," Quinn said. "There are different circumstances for every player that you take, whether it’s the team around him, whether it’s the positions we put him in, whether it’s an injury."

Quinn added, "So, there’s a ton of factors, but to answer your question, we definitely go back, I go back every year, I go back to as far as my first year here and we look at the mistakes we made. Look at the good things we did and kind of go forward for that. There’s a core criteria that we always try to stick by, but as you get to the middle, late rounds, that criteria kind of dwindles a little bit because all the players can’t check all the boxes once you get down later in the Draft.”

