GM Bob Quinn on COVID-19: "I’m Nervous For Our Team"

John Maakaron

Lions general manager Bob Quinn expressed that the organization is checking on the health and well-being of the roster multiple times a week, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Obviously, a high level of concern. We check in on our players multiple times a week. Our assistant coaches are talking to those guys, checking in on them, making sure their families are healthy, they’re healthy. It’s something that I worry about, I think about," Quinn said. 

Earlier this week, two active NFL players tested positive for COVID-19. 

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos' positive test was revealed Thursday, one day after it was reported that Rams center Brian Allen had tested positive.

"It’s something that’s obviously scary to all of us," Quinn said. "I’m sure everybody on this call knows somebody or has heard of a story of someone that’s been sick. Fortunately, right now, like I said, nobody on our team has tested positive that I’m aware of, and we’ve been in contact with everyone." 

Quinn added, "It’s scary, just like it is for you guys when you go to the grocery store or you go wherever, you’re nervous. So, I’m nervous for our team, I’m nervous for my family, as we all are. It’s something – I think the League is going to come out with some guidelines about how we’re really going to deal with this once we get back and have the players in our facility. It’s really not going to be up to us. The League’s going to mandate when guys can come in and how that’s really going to kind of flow once we’re hopefully passed this.”

