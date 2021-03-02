Should Alex Smith Be Lions' Backup QB in 2021?

The Lions have already added one quarterback this offseason in former L.A. Rams signal-caller Jared Goff, as part of the Matthew Stafford trade.

Could Brad Holmes & Co. add another "stopgap" option before the 2021 season rolls around?

If so, there's at least a chance they could set their eyes on veteran passer Alex Smith to be their backup. Smith is set to turn 37 on May 7.

And, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network reporter Kim Jones, the Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with the 2020 AP Comeback Player of the Year in the coming days.

This past season, Smith suited up for his first NFL game since 2018, when he suffered a devastating right leg injury in a game against the Houston Texans. He proceeded to undergo 17 operations to repair and later save his leg from amputation, which led to him missing all of 2019.

In six starts in 2020, he went 5-1, and completed 66.5 percent of his passes for five touchdowns, five interceptions and 1,220 yards.

Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

He played in eight games overall a season ago, and produced a lowly QBR of 34.8.

In so many words, he wasn't very good in his return to the playing field in '20.

Washington subsequently decided it could do better than him under center this upcoming season, and Detroit already has a better option internally in Goff.

Now, if the Lions were to find a trade partner for Goff, you could make an argument that there'd be a spot in Motown for Smith, who's due for an uptick in production in '21 with a full season of reps.

However, with the much younger Goff, who's only 26, presently slotted to be Detroit's starter, I don't see a realistic fit for Smith in a Lions jersey anytime soon. And yes, even as a backup, because of the starting QB-level playing time and salary he'd likely expect.

What do you think, though: Would it be a worthwhile investment for Holmes to bring in Smith this offseason?

Vote here.

