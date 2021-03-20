Holmes: Jared Goff's Resume Speaks for Itself

The idea that quarterback Jared Goff was available as part of a trade package intrigued new Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

When the team was weighing 'aggressive' offers, having a quarterback with Goff's resume was intriguing.

"There was quite a number of teams, not to say anyone specifically, but quite a number of teams that had all aggressive offers. So, when we started discussions with the Rams and with Les (Snead), obviously, that’s when Jared (Goff) came into play," Holmes explained. "I did think that out of all the aggressive offers, and competitive offers that we were weighing, that to be able to acquire a quarterback at the status level of what Jared has accomplished, I thought that was very, very intriguing from a compensation standpoint."

Recall, Goff was a former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a player the Rams gave up plenty to the Tennessee Titans to move up and select him.

“Part of the compensation that we received for the trade -- and I know a lot of people talk about the picks -- but a lot of it was Jared, just the fact that being able to acquire Jared. That’s a part that sometimes gets kind of, not I don’t want to say lost, but it’s kind of, ‘OK, we got a third round pick, and two ones,” but to have Jared -- and again, like I said earlier, his resume speaks for itself. He’s a proven winner," Holmes said.

As Detroit looks to the future, their new starting quarterback will not be expected to be the 'savior' of the franchise.

Instead, he will be asked to play the position of quarterback and to make more correct decisions than decisions that will end up hurting the team's chances of winning.

"His job is to make the right decisions, put the ball on the receivers, give them a chance to make a play and our receivers’ job is to freaking get open and separate," head coach Dan Campbell explained. "And if the ball hits your hands, you better find a way to come down with it. That’s your job. So, he’s going to be just fine at that. What he brings to the table is plenty enough. This guy is going to give us the ability to win games. I love his quiet confidence. I know he’s hungry, you’re about to hear from him. But man, we are thrilled to have this guy."