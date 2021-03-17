Brad Holmes Takes Advantage of Rams Again in Brockers Trade

Details emerge regarding the trade that sent Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions.

Many supporters of the Detroit Lions are now skeptical when the team's general manager engages in trade talks with their former team.

Former Lions general manager Bob Quinn, in his final offseason in Detroit, looked to the New England Patriots to secure three players on defense.

When it was announced that veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers was traded to the Lions from the Los Angeles Rams, many fans lamented new general manager Brad Holmes working on another trade with Rams general manager Les Snead.

Details have now emerged, and Holmes was clearly able to take advantage of the Rams' salary-cap woes.

According to the NFL Network, Detroit is trading a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Rams in exchange for the 30-year-old defensive lineman.

Detroit is hoping Brockers can add depth to its defensive line, alongside Romeo Okwara, Austin Bryant, Julian Okwara, Da'Shawn Hand and Trey Flowers.

New Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also hoping the veteran's presence can add to a locker room, in need of better morale after three consecutive losing seasons.

