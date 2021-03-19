Goff Says Getting Traded 'Builds That Chip on Your Shoulder'

Jared Goff wants to help the Detroit Lions win multiple playoff games and a Lombardi Trophy

Jared Goff views his Super Bowl LII loss as a learning experience, and he wants to get back on that stage.

As a third-year quarterback, Goff piloted the Los Angeles Rams to within a win of the Lombardi Trophy, where his team fell to the New England Patriots, 13-3.

“I think about it as something I can learn from,” Goff said. “And trust me, I’ve thought about it enough to learn from it.”

Two years later, the organization shipped him to Detroit in a massive trade that sent Lions franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to the "City of Angels."

And when he was traded from the team that drafted him first overall in 2016, Goff said he felt brief disappointment, before embracing the new challenge ahead of him.

“I was disappointed for two minutes,” Goff said. “And then, I spoke to these guys on the phone, and it was like a breath of fresh air.”

In his first press conference as a member of the Lions, Goff mentioned that his exit has put a "chip" on his shoulder.

“It builds that chip on your shoulder a little bit,” Goff said. “I won’t lie about that. There is that extra motivation and chip that you do feel.”

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In his career, Goff has thrown for 18,171 yards, 107 touchdowns and 55 interceptions. He’s shown durability, playing in all 16 games twice in his career. As a rookie, he waited in the wings, and played the final seven games of the season.

He missed one game last season with a thumb injury, but played through it in both of the Rams' playoff games.

Stafford became an icon within the city due to his toughness and grit, a trait that Goff believes he has, as well.

“I think I’ve got some toughness to me as well, some grit,” Goff said. “Some perseverance and some of the things that (Detroit) is made of.”

Goff will have his work cut out for him, with a patchwork receiving corps and a young offensive line. However, he says that he plans to work out with new Lions receivers Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, upon learning what the NFL protocols will be.

“It’s a challenge that I embrace,” Goff said. “(We’re) gonna meet in the middle somewhere, and get these guys together and eliminate those questions about what our offense is gonna look like.”

Although Goff was born and raised in California, where he played college ball (at the University of California) and his first five NFL seasons, he is familiar with the Lions' culture. He knows the foundation that the organization and its fans are built on, and is making it a responsibility to try to bring a winning team to his new city.

“I plan to put us over the top,” Goff said. “My job is to be the quarterback of this team and (to) put us over the top.”

Doesn’t have to be 'the savior’

Before Goff took the podium, new Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the media.

In a brief statement, during which he addressed several of the Lions’ new additions, Campbell also spoke on Goff and what his addition means to the team.

“He has won in this league,” Campbell said. “He knows how to win.”

Additionally, Campbell said that there would be little added pressure to the Lions' new quarterback.

“All he has to do is play quarterback,” Campbell said. “You don’t have to be a savior here, you just have to be the quarterback.”

New Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who was a part of the Rams organization and advocated for the team to draft Goff, also spoke on the addition.

“As a first-year GM, I don’t think you could write a story perfect enough,” Holmes said. “To be able to welcome Jared to a franchise twice, and twice through a big trade at that.”