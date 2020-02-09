How Much Is Lions CB Darius Slay Worth?

As Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay enters the final year of a four-year contract he signed in 2016, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has a big decision to make regarding Slay's future.

"Big Play Slay" didn't report to minicamp or OTAs last season in hopes of landing a new contract, and this year will likely be no different without an extension in place.

If a new deal doesn't come to fruition, maybe it's time for the Lions to see what they can get in a trade for the veteran corner.

For an offseason trade, the best value the Lions likely can get for Slay is in the ballpark of a second-round pick.

Remember, Slay -- at 29 years old -- is not considered a young player in the eyes of the NFL, and would be a one-year rental with his contract situation.

The one caveat is that both Quinn and Lions head coach Matt Patricia have been given an ultimatum to win now.

Trading their best player on defense in a scheme that is very reliant on man coverage would be a very risky proposition.

Given that the Lions need Slay, making the eighth-year pro happy should be a priority. But, at what cost?

Currently, Slay is making $12 million per year, and carries the 13th-highest average annual salary in the NFL at the cornerback position.

Dolphins corner Xavien Howard is the top-paid player at the position right now, making $15.1 million per season.

With the salary cap increasing each year, so do the contracts.

It's very possible that Slay will command north of that $15M-a-year price tag despite his age.

He will be 30 years old at the end of 2020.

With plenty of examples of it being the case, "Father Time" is undefeated, and can catch up with players quickly.

The big question is always at what point will an aging veteran fall off.

So far, Slay hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

He hasn't replicated his amazing 2017 season, but his 2019 numbers still stack up with his career best in terms of yards allowed, touchdowns allowed, completion percentage against and passer rating permitted.

Not many cornerbacks travel with the opponent's top receiver as much as Slay does, either.

Perhaps one aspect often overlooked is the pass rush -- or lack thereof -- in front of Slay.

A cornerback's job is made much more difficult when the defensive line is averaging the most time allowed to quarterbacks in the pocket -- exactly the case with the Lions a season ago.

Given all the above, Slay is still a three-time Pro Bowler, and has totaled 13 interceptions in the past three seasons -- tied for the most by a corner in the NFL during that span.

On top of that, Slay has produced 104 pass defenses since entering the NFL in 2013 -- the most by any player in the NFL during that same time frame. That's what you call elite production.

As always, it is not wise to pay a player for past performance.

Slay still should have at least a couple of solid years left in him, though.

So, what's a fair price for an extension for the veteran?

In my mind, a three-year extension at $15-$16 million a season with a favorable opt-out in the last year of the deal should be optimum.

In the final year of a three-year contract, Slay would be 32 years old.

Not exactly old by NFL standards for some of the best corners, but definitely still a factor to consider when determining whether he's worthy of an extension.

For comparison's sake, Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is 30 years old, and was just honored with the 2019 NFL Defensive MVP award.

Ultimately, the Lions can't let Slay walk if they want to be competitive in 2020.

Either they make a deal or risk Slay forcing his way out of town.

If the latter happens -- with a defense void of talent -- the Lions' front office could be on their way out as well.

