3 Reasons Lions Secondary Could Be Elite in 2020

In the early part of the 2019 season, Detroit's secondary actually played well and garnered some attention.

Many noticed that the unit started the season well -- which was a vast difference from what was displayed throughout the 2018 season.

As the 2019 season progressed, the level of play in the secondary was unable to be sustained.

Many will blame the struggles on a defensive line unit that was simply unable to pressure the quarterback.

No cornerback can cover a wide receiver for that amount of time while a quarterback is allowed to survey the field comfortably.

As the Lions look to free agency and the draft -- along with players already on the roster emerging, there is a strong possibility the secondary can be elite in 2020.

Here are three reasons why fans can be hopeful about the Lions secondary.

Safety Tracy Walker

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker is very likely to become a leader of the secondary as the 2020 season approaches.

In 2019, Walker was one of the productive players in the secondary and settled in well when he was thrust into the starting role.

On film, Walker was one of the bright spots after the team traded safety Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks.

He finished with 100 tackles on the season and demonstrated he wants to continue his growth in the NFL.

Pairing Jeffrey Okudah with Darius Slay

Imagine if Detroit and veteran cornerback Darius Slay come to terms on a new contract agreement.

Come April, Detroit could upgrade the secondary unit by selecting cornerback Jeffrey Okudah with their first-round selection.

Okudah and Slay would immediately form a tandem that could assist Detroit's struggles with complementary football.

By having two shutdown cornerbacks, Detroit's defensive line could then be less fearful of breakdowns in the secondary -- thus resulting in more opportunities to blitz the quarterback.

Veteran Justin Coleman could then return to his regular slot-corner position, where he had success in the early portion of the 2019 season.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

According to Tim Twentyman of detroitlions.com:

"Oruwariye has terrific length (6-2, 205). He became the first Lions rookie since 2010 to total two interceptions in their debut season. Oruwariye had a strong debut Week 11 in Dallas, and played well the following week in Washington, too. In seven games, he allowed 212 receiving yards in his coverage (30.3 average per game) with three touchdowns."

