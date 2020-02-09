LionMaven
NFL Rumor: Detroit Could Actually Land Chase Young

John Maakaron

This time of year, mock drafts are being crafted and released regularly. Draft analysts and writers are also incorporating trades in their latest versions. 

In recent weeks, the same three potential defensive players have been mocked to Detroit: Derrick Brown, Isaiah Simmons and Jeffrey Okudah. 

A name that has not been included is defensive end Chase Young from Ohio State. 

That all changed Friday when radio host Dan Sileo tweeted, "@MiamiDolphins are working on a trade with the @Redskins for the #2 pick in the @NFL Draft."

At this time, most have naturally assumed that Young would be selected with the No. 2 pick by the Washington Redskins. 

Young is considered an elite, game-changing defensive end. Scouts have raved about his pass rushing skill set. He also is fluid in coverage and is highly effective against both the run and the pass.

Despite many being skeptical of Sileo, there is a chance a team could become highly enamored with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's potential. 

If his medical evaluation comes back favorable, an organization could very easily decide to make the Redskins an offer. 

If that is the case, Young would be available for the Lions to select with the third pick.

This would be a home-run scenario for the Lions organization. Detroit struggled mightily on defense in 2019. 

One of the most disappointing units was the defensive line.

By adding Young, Detroit would instantly have two impactful defensive ends that could pressure the quarterback and wreak havoc on offensive linemen. 

While these scenarios are hypotheticals at this time, the upcoming combine could change things dramatically for the top prospects and mock drafts. 

