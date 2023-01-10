Clinging to a 20-16 lead against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson opened his bag of tricks.

Facing a second-and-17 from Green Bay’s 31-yard line (in the fourth quarter), quarterback Jared Goff took the snap, and fired a quick pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The second-year receiver was hit upon catching the ball, but lateraled to running back D’Andre Swift.

Thanks in part to a big block from Penei Sewell, Swift was able to scamper for a 14-yard gain.

Two plays later, Goff hit DJ Chark for the game-winning, fourth-down conversion.

Sewell, St. Brown and Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently spoke about how the play came about and its impact on the game.

“We really, look, we like the play,” Campbell said. “We’re always gonna have some things in there that are a little bit, out of the norm is the way to say it. We just knew the play would work, is the best way to say it. We were getting it into the hands of someone, two people we really trusted -- one with St. Brown and then Saint to Swift.”

“We just added that play last week,” St. Brown added. “He actually called the play earlier in the drive, but we ended up changing the play. And then, with second-and-17, we got back to it. The craziest part, to me, was all week we practiced the defender in front of me, he was never pressed, he was always off. It was gonna be an easy catch and pitch for me, but when I motioned over, he was pressed to me. So, I thought this is gonna be an issue. Right when I catch it, he’s gonna tackle me. We’re taught to just pivot back and pitch it, but I knew if I did that, he was just gonna break up the play.

"So, I kind of stabbed at him a little, just to freeze him just for a split second. Jared threw it right away, and I barely got it off. I mean, I knew I had to get it off for the play to work, I was gonna get it off regardless. But, I didn’t know how it was gonna look. But, it worked out perfect. Penei, the athletic tackle that he is, was moving, pancaked a guy. Swift, you get him the ball in space, and you never know what’s gonna happen. Honestly, it was an amazing scenario, crazy play.”

Sewell also explained the trick play, including his "pancake" block, from his perspective on Monday.

“I’m supposed to cut the end man at the line of scrimmage,” Sewell told reporters. “Then, I saw it was a linebacker, and I was like, ‘I’m probably gonna have to chase him,’ because he’s gonna drop. Had to chase him, and right then and there, I was like, ‘Got to make a play, gotta help.’ So, I just started running out there, I turn and I saw a little guy. Once you see a little guy, it’s over with. It’s over with.”

On the play, Sewell took out Packers safety Darnell Savage. The Oregon product was asked Monday if he feels bad after punishing defenders in the open field.

“I do not,” Sewell proclaimed. “I’m 22 years old, everyone else is a grown man. So, pick your poison.”