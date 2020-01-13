As reported by TMZ, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday evening, and charged with misdemeanor vandalism.

Earlier in the evening, Edelman was enjoying a night out at Cantina Frida in Beverly Hills, Calif., with former Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce and Lions receiver Danny Amendola.

The trio became friends through their respective ties to Boston sports. Amendola played with Edelman and the Patriots from 2013-17.

As the night progressed, though, things got a bit rowdy, and resulted in the police being called.

Edelman reportedly jumped onto the hood of a Mercedes that was located in a commercial area.

Police were nearby, and subsequently took him into custody.

Per TMZ, "Our law enforcement sources say it was apparent to them Julian had been drinking ... which might explain a lot about the incident. He was at dinner earlier in the evening in Bev Hills Cantina FRIDA, along with Paul Pierce and Danny Amendola."

His court date is scheduled for April.

Pierce released the photo below from the night out via his Instagram page.

