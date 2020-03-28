AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Is LB Jarrad Davis the Odd Man Out?

John Maakaron

On Friday, Detroit continued to bolster the linebacking corps by agreeing to contract terms with linebackers Reggie Ragland and Elijah Lee.

Recall, Ragland was a draft prospect Lions fans hoped would be targeted in the 2016 NFL draft. 

Ragland ended up being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second-round.

The new additions will certainly increase the competition at linebacker, a position that desperately needed a makeover following a subpar 2019 collectively. 

Detroit also added veteran Jamie Collins to add versatility and vast experience in head coach Matt Patricia's defensive scheme. 

At this time, it is expected that Collins will play the edge, while Jahlani Tavia, Jarrad Davis, and Christian Jones also return in 2020.

Davis is the subject of heavy scrutiny among supporters of the Detroit Lions. Coaches publicly support Davis, and the organization even went so far as to publicly shoot down a random trade rumor that surfaced all of a sudden last week. 

Davis clearly has the support of Patricia and the organization, despite his performance on the field hurting the team due to his deficiencies. 

Davis was among the lowest graded linebackers, per Pro Football Focus, and the plethora of missed tackles must frustrate all involved reviewing film. 

The addition of Ragland could seriously ramp up the competition for his job -- or at the very least impact the number of snaps Davis plays in 2020.

Could Davis be the odd man out?

He is likely going to be given one last opportunity to prove his worth. 

If his play doesn't improve drastically, he could end up like veteran Devon Kennard sooner rather than later.

Related

Better Fit: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

Draft Profile: WR KJ Hamler 

Radio Host Mike Valenti Has Lions Drafting QB Joe Burrow in Shocking Mock Draft

What to Expect from New Lions CB Desmond Trufant

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Better Fit: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

John Maakaron

by

Dfitz5

Radio Host Mike Valenti Has Lions Drafting QB Joe Burrow in Shocking Mock Draft

Mike Valenti has a shocking NFL mock draft. Check out his top-10 selections that he released in his mock draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Carlos Hyde Could Be Lions Answer at Running Back

Hyde could be a viable option to play alongside Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

What to Expect from New Lions CB Desmond Trufant

Our Vito Chirco provides his expectations for veteran CB Desmond Trufant in a Lions uniform

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Draft Profile: Penn State WR KJ Hamler

Our Logan Lamorandier profiles Penn State product KJ Hamler in his latest draft profile for SI All Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

ILB Reggie Ragland Has Agreed to Terms with Detroit Lions

Former second-round pick won Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

2020 Mock Draft: Detroit Lions 3-Round Mock Draft

Lions trade back and acquire additional first-round pick, totaling five picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Lions4U

Lions Take OT Austin Jackson in PFF's Post-Free Agency Mock Draft

Lions select at No. 5 and No. 26 in latest Pro Football Focus Mock Draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Is Halapoulivaati Vaitai an Upgrade from Rick Wagner?

Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not Halapoulivaati Vaitai is an upgrade from Rick Wagner

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Signing Ex-Chargers Wide Receiver Geremy Davis

WR Geremy Davis is signing with the Detroit Lions on a one-year contract

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1