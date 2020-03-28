Is LB Jarrad Davis the Odd Man Out?

On Friday, Detroit continued to bolster the linebacking corps by agreeing to contract terms with linebackers Reggie Ragland and Elijah Lee.

Recall, Ragland was a draft prospect Lions fans hoped would be targeted in the 2016 NFL draft.

Ragland ended up being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second-round.

The new additions will certainly increase the competition at linebacker, a position that desperately needed a makeover following a subpar 2019 collectively.

Detroit also added veteran Jamie Collins to add versatility and vast experience in head coach Matt Patricia's defensive scheme.

At this time, it is expected that Collins will play the edge, while Jahlani Tavia, Jarrad Davis, and Christian Jones also return in 2020.

Davis is the subject of heavy scrutiny among supporters of the Detroit Lions. Coaches publicly support Davis, and the organization even went so far as to publicly shoot down a random trade rumor that surfaced all of a sudden last week.

Davis clearly has the support of Patricia and the organization, despite his performance on the field hurting the team due to his deficiencies.

Davis was among the lowest graded linebackers, per Pro Football Focus, and the plethora of missed tackles must frustrate all involved reviewing film.

The addition of Ragland could seriously ramp up the competition for his job -- or at the very least impact the number of snaps Davis plays in 2020.

Could Davis be the odd man out?

He is likely going to be given one last opportunity to prove his worth.

If his play doesn't improve drastically, he could end up like veteran Devon Kennard sooner rather than later.

